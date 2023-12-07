Nashville Health hosting vaccination event after uptick in MPox cases in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)) — Nashville Health is taking action to protect you after they noticed an uptick in Mpox cases in the area.

According to health officials, Mpox is a rare disease that can lead to hospitalization and death. It's something that anyone can get.

In 2022, there have been just over 400 cases in the state with 43% of those in Davidson County this year and 34% of reported cases in Shelby County. After those drastic numbers in late 2022, the numbers reduced drastically in the state. In 2023, there were just about five cases in the state through most of the year, but between October and November alone there were the same amount of cases.

Nashville Health wants to address the uptick before it becomes a bigger problem, so Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. they're offering a vaccination event at the Lentz Public Health Center.

Mpox is a disease that is primarily spread through close, physical contact between people, however, the state says based on the current outbreak, certain populations are being affected more than others, including men who have close contact with other men. They're emphasizing that based on previous outbreaks, some groups may be at heightened risk for severe outcomes if they contract Mpox.

This includes people with weakened immune systems, elderly Tennesseans, and pregnant people.

Tennesseans who experience symptoms consistent with Mpox should contact their health care provider.

It's also National Influenza Vaccination Week. Health officials are reminding everyone that there's still time to get your flu vaccine as well.