Nashville hits triple digits in murders for the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Timothy Hodge was a former Marine, a father, son, brother and friend and unfortunately, he was shot and killed here in Nashville on August 5.

Now his family joins 99 other families in this city who lost someone to murder so far in 2022.

It was more than four months ago, but to Cassandra Hodge it feels like yesterday.

Metro Nashville Police Department said Timothy was killed in the parking lot outside the K building of Knollcrest Apartments, 3301 Creekwood Drive.

Madison Precinct officers responded to the shooting call at 6:17 p.m. on August 5th and found Timothy in the parking lot.

He died at the scene.

The investigation shows that Hodge was shot inside a parked vehicle and left on the pavement before the vehicle sped away.

Hodge did not live at the complex.

The alleged shooter, Tyrone McGee surrendered a few days later at police headquarters and was booked for the murder of Timothy.

Detectives are continuing to look for the 2007 BMW X3 McGee was driving on the night of the homicide.

Hodge says her son was robbed.

"My son was wonderful, good father. Did anything for anybody and to be robbed and done the way he was for nothing," said Cassandra Hodge.

Hodge says not only did the shooter take her son, but he also took a father away from his children. Hodge says her son didn't have a criminal record and never got in trouble with the law.

MNPD has covered 100 murders so far this year.

There were 102 total murders in all 2021.

Too many families spending Christmas without a loved one.

"It’s not over. It's not over with yet. And ain't no telling how many more people are about to lose their lives over something senseless before the end of the year," Hodge said.

Hodge says she never wanted to be part of a group of grieving mothers..

"Oh, no, it's not. No, it's not. But I thank God that I do have them."

She's glad she found Mothers Over Murder.

A local support group of women who know exactly how she feels. The mothers are fighting to keep the membership here down because they all lost a child to gun violence.

Their mission is to help end gun violence one story at a time.

"Everyone would know that my son mattered, my son mattered. And that's the main important fact."

Mothers Over Murder held its last meeting of the year on Sunday.