Nashville homeowner shares experience working with former President Carter to build house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As word of President Carter's passing spread around the world, many people are reflecting on the impact of his long, remarkable life.

Beyond his presidential achievements, much of his lasting legacy comes from his work in the years after he left the White House.

Part of that work was done through Habitat for Humanity in many locations, including Nashville.

For Tara Morgan, news of President Carter's death hits home, the former president helped her build the house she now proudly owns.

"It was a blow. It was a blow to the gut for me," said Morgan, a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in Nashville.

"President Carter was out in the yard doing woodwork, for our home," Morgan said. "He actually held a steady hand and was working on cutting the pieces, he was very meticulous with it and he took his time."

Morgan lives in Park Preserve in District Two, where 21 homes on her block were part of the Carter Work Project in 2019 and constructed with Habitat for Humanity.

Her home in particular was sponsored by the Carters and she worked alongside them at times.

"A lot of times in my kitchen, I will have flashbacks to the Carter Work Project and just being able to see like President Carter was there," Morgan said.

According to Morgan, owning a home has helped transform her life.

"It opened a whole new chapter, and I've just, I feel like I've been receiving blessings on blessings on blessings," Morgan said. "Not only in my career, I started my own business this year, but also in my daughter's life."

Sherry Stinson with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville said the Carters brought awareness to their organization with an impact so great it's hard to even measure it.

"Having a former president be a part of the mission and the work that you do elevates your work unlike anything else," Stinson said. "He picked up a hammer and 63 million people have a better life because of it."

For more information on Habitat for Humanity click here.

