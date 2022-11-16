Nashville homeowners saving money on energy bills thanks to TVA's Home Uplift

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ruby Baker has lived in her Bordeaux home for more than 20 years, but her health and utility bills were taking a toll.

"I have asthma; I have asthma real bad," said Baker.

So, she signed up for TVA's Home Uplift program.

"First, I'm like, 'is this for real?'" she said.

An energy adviser came to her home and identified the problems.

"I qualified, and they did a work order," said Baker. "They did my windows; they did some attic insulation; they did some weather stripping."

Baker said her NES bill was cut in half, among other improvements. "I was able to breathe and that was a big thing to me," she said.

"So, the Home Uplift program is a weatherization program meant to help families lower their utility cost and improve the comfort and safety of their home," said Senior Program Manager for Tennessee Valley Authority Bethany Kitch.

With many feeling the effects of inflation, demand for the program is high.

"Some of these folks are making choices on whether to purchase medication or food rather than pay their utility costs," said Kitch.

On average, Home Uplift recipients save $500 a year — something Baker wants more people to know about, especially as the cold weather sets in.

"This made a huge difference on my home," said Baker.

Applicants must meet an income requirement and be served by a local power company participating in the program.

On November 29, the TVA will celebrate the 4,000 Home Uplift at the Nashville Farmers Market at 5:00 p.m. Those interested in applying for a Home Uplift can apply on-site. To apply on-site you will need:

Applicant Identification

Proof of homeownership

Proof of income for household members 18 and older

Proof of electric account holder