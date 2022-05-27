Watch
News

Actions

Nashville honors fallen, commended firefighters with ceremony

The Nashville Fire Department remembered its own Thursday with a ceremony to commemorate the fallen along with those who have shown exceptionalism.
Nashville fire department
Posted at 8:59 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 21:59:40-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department remembered its own Thursday with a ceremony to commemorate the fallen along with those who have shown exceptionalism.

Watch full ceremony below:

2022 Nashville Fire Department Commendation Ceremony

"We meet people often on their worst day," NFD chief William Swann said. "We do our best to turn that situation around."

The NFD honored personnel who responded to large incidents, investigated arsons and others who went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives.

Mayor John Cooper was there to join the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap