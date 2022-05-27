Nashville honors fallen, commended firefighters with ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department remembered its own Thursday with a ceremony to commemorate the fallen along with those who have shown exceptionalism.

Watch full ceremony below:

2022 Nashville Fire Department Commendation Ceremony

"We meet people often on their worst day," NFD chief William Swann said. "We do our best to turn that situation around."

The NFD honored personnel who responded to large incidents, investigated arsons and others who went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives.

Mayor John Cooper was there to join the ceremony.

