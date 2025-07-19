Nashville honors Rep. John Lewis with annual march celebrating his "good trouble" legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 4th annual Rep. John Lewis Way March will take place downtown to honor the life and legacy of the civil rights icon and others who fought for justice alongside him.

The march will start at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Rep. John Lewis Way, the street named after the civil rights leader, and proceed to the Ryman Auditorium.

This year's theme is "Get in Good Trouble... Redeem the Soul of America," named after a statement Lewis made on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 1, 2020, commemorating the tragic events of Bloody Sunday.

"Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and redeem the soul of America," Lewis said.

The day's events include a pre-march breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by opening remarks at 8:30 a.m., where other civil rights activists will be recognized for their work. The march begins at 9 a.m. from the State Library and Archives.

After the march concludes, a brief program will be held at the National Museum of African American Music.

Rep. Lewis came to Nashville to attend American Baptist College where he became involved in the movement for social change. He was involved in the historic Nashville sit-ins in the 1960s along with other students.

The community is welcome to join the celebration of Lewis and learn more about his history and lifelong legacy, which began in Nashville.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.