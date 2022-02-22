Nashville hosts weekly shopping market for local Black vendors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every Sunday in Nashville, Black-owned businesses come together to show off their crafts. The Wedge Weekly Market For Black-Owned Businesses aims to help businesses bounce back from the pandemic.

Shop Black City Tour announced a partnership with the Wedge Building to open the Wedge Market. Beginning February 20, the weekly vendor fair offers local Black-owned businesses a chance to showcase their products.

Greg and Tee Westbrook are founders of Shop Black City Tour and the weekly market.

They created a digital marketing business that focuses on content creation and a nationwide organization that facilitates safe spaces for Black small business owners.

"One event a year is cool, but what do you do the other 364 days as a business owner? So the idea behind the weekly market was to provide an opportunity for businesses to make consistent income on a weekly basis," said Greg Westbrook.

In 2021, the Shop Black City Tour was successful.

"We did a recount with 718 businesses in 2021 — generated over $300,000 in revenue. For us, it was mind-blowing," said Tee Westbrook.

Tee Westbrook said the goal for this year is to generate $1 million.

But they wanted to do more and they did by bringing in more than 50 local Black vendors in an indoor market in Nashville.

"If you were to come on a Sunday, essentially there would be 50plus Black-owned businesses that are carrying any type of items that you would want, from clothing to beauty products to food. We have a lot of different food vendors to different drinks," Greg Westbrook said.

The Westbrooks say they knew the best spot to host the weekly market for Black-owned businesses.

"The Westbrooks have a vision for bringing this market to town. We love supporting that type of endeavor," said Juan Vega-Romero, who owns the Wedge Building — the space where the market is held. "It's the best feeling that you can get coming to work, right? Knowing that you're actually helping other people and seeing the smiles on people's faces, knowing that you're making their lives a little bit better."

Vega-Romero understands the challenges of being a minority business owner and he says he's glad he can help.

"It's important to the community, we feel like. So it's more than just a business to us," he said.

The Wedge Market is held Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wedge building on 2020 Lindell Ave in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood.

The Shop Black City Tour for vendor events kicks off in Miami on March 19.