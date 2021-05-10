Watch
Nashville hotel honors moms while highlighting small businesses

Olivia Michael
Free manicures were among the services offered to moms this weekend at the Graduate Hotel.
Mother's Day Mania
Posted at 9:40 PM, May 09, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a weekend all about moms at one local hotel.

The Graduate Hotel in Nashville celebrated "Mother's Day Mania". The hotel's lobby featured a variety of pop-up shops to pamper moms with some of their favorite things.

Local vendors offered moms flowers, hand-made embroidery, jewelry, and even free manicures. It was a chance to spoil moms, while showcasing some of Nashville's small businesses.

"We just really want them to have the opportunity to sell their stuff and get their name out there, especially with COVID and so many people having closed storefronts, or they don't have the same resources they did before. So we really wanted to make a space that really welcomed those in the community," said Regional Marketing Manager for Graduate Hotels, Shelby Graham.

At least 150 people visited the Mother's Day pop-up shops at the hotel, no reservations were necessary.

