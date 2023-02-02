Nashville hotel liquor theft suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a liquor heist from a Nashville hotel last month has been taken into custody.

Donald Chandler, 35, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft. He is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of liquor from an unidentified hotel in downtown Nashville the night of Jan. 19.

Surveillance photos showed a man entering through the hotel's loading dock and using bolt cutters to access the bottles of liquor, which were kept in a secured cage.

Chandler had three outstanding warrants when he was arrested.