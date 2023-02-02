Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashville hotel liquor theft suspect arrested

Donald Chandler mug for web.jpeg
Metro police
Donald Chandler mug for web.jpeg
Hotel Liquor theft 1.jpeg
Hotel Liquor theft 2.jpeg
Hotel Liquor theft 3.jpeg
Posted at 5:40 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 18:40:46-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a liquor heist from a Nashville hotel last month has been taken into custody.

Donald Chandler, 35, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft. He is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of liquor from an unidentified hotel in downtown Nashville the night of Jan. 19.

Surveillance photos showed a man entering through the hotel's loading dock and using bolt cutters to access the bottles of liquor, which were kept in a secured cage.

Chandler had three outstanding warrants when he was arrested.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap