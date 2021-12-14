Nashville Humane Association gives new home to Kentucky storm animals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Laura Baker directed where carriers of animals went before transferring them inside the Nashville Humane Association's main facility.

Out on the pavement sat dozens of cats while dogs hopped out of a transfer van donning bright red leashes.

The NHA traveled to Mayfield, Kentucky, this week to retrieve 49 cats and 12 dogs.

Baker said the shelter's busiest time of the year was now, and hoped people in Nashville would welcome a furry friend into their home.

"However, during COVID-19, it seems like everyone adopted," she said. "This year is an anomaly and we really don't know what to expect."

All the animals were in a shelter before the tornadoes — meaning for residents still looking for a lost pet, they aren't in this group unless that animal was lost to them before the storms.

The Humane Association expects to be back in Mayfield several times to help house and adopt the pets left homeless from the tornadoes.