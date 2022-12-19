Nashville Humane Association hopes to clear the shelters during Christmas through temporary foster families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Humane Association is looking for a few more temporary foster families to give one of their furry friends a special home for the holidays. It's part of their annual Silent Night.

The program ensures all dogs and cats are in a loving home during Christmas. It helps them feel special during the holidays and sometimes leads them to find a forever home.

Volunteers will pick up either a dog or cat on Christmas Eve between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. then take them home and give them a lot of love. The pets will then be returned to the shelter on December 27 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

NHA provides all the supplies like food, treats, medicine if the pet requires it and even some toys.

It's a win-win for everyone involved, especially the staff who get to take a nice little break after working so hard all year.

NewsChannel 5's Amelia Young participated last year and was paired with a dog named Prince. During their few days together, they took car rides, a lot of walks downtown and he even got to come to work with her on Christmas morning. Prince was adopted shortly after.

You can sign up here.