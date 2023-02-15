Nashville Humane Association in desperate need of bath towel donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every couple of months, the Nashville Humane Association's supply of bath towels becomes extremely low. Now, mid-February, that supply is desperately low again.

Nashville Humane Association Empty towel shelf at NHA, February 15, 2023

The shelter uses bath towels for bedding, baths, and providing comfort after spay and neuter surgeries for its cats, dogs, kittens, and pups.

Any number of towels that you can donate is greatly appreciated.

NHA will leave large yellow bins in its parking lot for contactless drop-off donations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Nashville Humane Association Large yellow donation bin at NHA

The shelter is located at 213 Oceola Avenue in Nashville.

You can also help by ordering bath towels from the organization's Wish List.