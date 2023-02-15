Watch Now
Nashville Humane Association in desperate need of bath towel donations

Nashville Humane Association
NHA's adoptable pup Snickerdoodle models one of the association's last bath towels. The group is in dire need of donations from its community.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 16:34:09-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every couple of months, the Nashville Humane Association's supply of bath towels becomes extremely low. Now, mid-February, that supply is desperately low again.

empty towel shelf at NHA
Empty towel shelf at NHA, February 15, 2023

The shelter uses bath towels for bedding, baths, and providing comfort after spay and neuter surgeries for its cats, dogs, kittens, and pups.

Any number of towels that you can donate is greatly appreciated.

NHA will leave large yellow bins in its parking lot for contactless drop-off donations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

towel donation bin NHA
Large yellow donation bin at NHA

The shelter is located at 213 Oceola Avenue in Nashville.

You can also help by ordering bath towels from the organization's Wish List.

