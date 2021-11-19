Nashville Humane Association invites volunteers to short-term foster dogs for Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Humane Association is calling on volunteers to foster dogs short-term during Thanksgiving.

"Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and we would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every available to adopt NHA Dog is in a loving home for the Thanksgiving Holiday," NHA said in a press release. "So, this year we're having a short-term fostering opportunity called 'TURKEY TROT' where we'll be sending our adult dogs home with fosters the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day and having them return to Nashville Humane Association the following Friday morning."

If you're interested in adding a furry friend as a guest to this year's Thanksgiving, click here to sign up.

All Turkey Trot foster dogs will be picked up at NHA at 213 Oceola Avenue in West Nashville on November 24 between 12 and 4:40 p.m. The dogs will be brought back to NHA on November 26 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.