Nashville Humane Association opens first ever 24/7 Reunification Station to help owners find lost pets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Humane Association is helping the local community step in to reconnect lost pets with their owners. This week they launched a new 24-7 Microchip Reunification Station in Davidson County.

The station is located right outside of the shelter gates at 213 Oceola Avenue and the hope is that this initiative reunites families with their pets, helps good Samaritans who find strays, and helps lessen stray intake requests at Metro Animal Care and Control.

If you don't know how to scan for a chip, there are step-by-step instructions displayed at the station for you to help that pet get back to its owner. The area is under 24/7 surveillance. They ask you to not leave animals unattended and don't take the microchip scanner away from the new station.

The Nashville Humane Association says this is the first step for the community to work together to bring lost pets back home.

