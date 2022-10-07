Nashville Humane Association takes in 21 shelter dogs from Hurricane Ian-impacted areas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More animals were flown to Nashville this week from hurricane-damaged areas in Florida.

On Thursday, the Nashville Humane Association took in 21 dogs from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States. The area was hit hard by Hurricane Ian last week. The category 4 storm killed at least 101 people in the state.

WTVF

After settling in, the dogs were assessed by NHA's medical team on Friday morning. The animal shelter is collecting donations to help support care for these animals, including any needed surgeries, dental work and treatment for other medical conditions.