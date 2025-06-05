Nashville immigrant families create emergency plans as federal officials promise increased enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell is now the center of a congressional investigation into his response regarding the arrests of nearly 200 immigrants in Nashville last month.

One of the top immigration leaders plans to send more agents to Middle Tennessee.

In an interview with Fox News, Border Czar Tom Homan said, "We're going to flood the zone with agents. We'll flood the zone in neighborhoods to find the bad guy. We'll flood the zone at work sites to find the bad guy. But we're going to do it... and he's not going to stop us."

Homan also says he plans on visiting Nashville in the near future.

Meanwhile, these enforcement actions are causing significant stress for immigrant families who worry about who will care for their children if they are detained and deported.

A mother, whom Newschannel5 is calling Andrea because she wants to protect her identity, recalls the emotional moment she told her youngest son that one day she may not come home. Her son responded that he would cry a lot if that were to happen.

"It was the fear that I would be gone and there would be no one to care for my kids," Andrea said.

Andrea and her children arrived in the U.S. with a visa eight years ago. She says it was dangerous to return to her home country, so she decided to stay in search of a better life. Going back isn't an option because her children only know the U.S. and primarily speak English.

With her pastor's help, Andrea completed a power of attorney letter to ensure her children's safety if she is detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"We know that many families and many kids have been affected absolutely," Martha Silva said.

Silva is the executive director for Conexion Americas. She says the non-profit has seen an increase in requests for power of attorney letters. Most parents designate a family member, neighbor, or church member to care for their children in case of emergency.

"This is not parents losing the custody of their kids. It's more having a family plan in the moment that something happens, that somebody can take and make decisions on behalf of that kid," Silva said.

Silva wouldn't disclose how many children were separated from their parents during these arrests, but she says those they are aware of had support networks. Currently, they are unaware of any children who were left alone.

"I want to believe that those kids are well taken care of, but that is something that we don't know," Silva said. She worries about their well-being and all children now living in fear of losing their parents.

"How healthy is it for any child of any age to live in fear, the fear and trauma of losing your parents, the fear and trauma of potentially losing your parents? That is a negative impact that we might see the consequences of later on," Silva said.

Silva says it's not just younger children being affected. She knows older high school students who have had to become the head of their households to support their families.

"They are taking the role of the father or the mother in the household. So whether they are carrying more weight on bringing income to the family, or they are carrying weight on going to buy groceries for the family. The step up of those kids as role models of the house had been in need overnight due to the consequence of my mom or my parent normally being detained, but also losing the work, losing income for the family, being afraid to go to work or go to the everyday life. So that is another consequence that we don't talk much about when we are affecting kids on their growth and their potential due to now they need to be the adults in the house," Silva said.

Silva says those interested in helping can continue advocating for a more inclusive state and city "where the contributions of the immigrant community can be recognized and valued."

There's more fallout from the ICE operation as Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn announced she's introduced a bill meant to keep federal law enforcement officials - like ICE agents - anonymous. The "Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act" would make it illegal to publish the name of one of those officers with the intent of obstructing a criminal investigation or immigration operation. A guilty sentence would come with a fine and a five-year prison sentence.

Blackburn specifically called out Mayor O'Connell, who has been criticized for releasing a report about communication between ICE and Metro authorities that included some ICE agents' names. O'Connell says those details were unintentional, and the report has since been corrected to remove those names.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com