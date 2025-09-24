Nashville implements new traffic signal timing to protect pedestrians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville has implemented a new traffic signal system at more than 100 intersections to protect pedestrians as part of the city's Vision Zero initiative aimed at eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries.

The Nashville Department of Transportation has reprogrammed traffic signals around the downtown area to give pedestrians a 3-to-7 second head start before vehicles receive a green light. The system, called Leading Pedestrian Intervals or LPIs, allows people to step into crosswalks and begin crossing before cars can move.

"Leading pedestrian intervals are when the walking person comes on at a traffic signal ahead of the green light, and that allows people walking to step into the street and begin crossing before cars," said Regional Practice Leader Beth Ostrowski.

Previously, both pedestrian crossing signals and vehicle green lights activated simultaneously, creating potential conflicts.

"What happens is a pedestrian is stepping off the curb at the exact same time that vehicles are able to move, and oftentimes that leads to a conflict where a vehicle might be making a right turn directly into a pedestrian that's stepping off the curb," Ostrowski said.

The timing changes come as Nashville has seen 14 pedestrians killed while walking, biking or riding scooters this year, with three of those deaths occurring this month.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell said the city is working closely with transportation officials to accelerate infrastructure improvements.

"We are working very closely with the Nashville Department of Transportation. Sabrina Sussman, our chief officer of Choose How You Move is working to make sure we accelerate some of the key points of sidewalk and infrastructure improvements that will keep our roadways safer," O'Connell said.

The timing changes target the city's most vulnerable road users at intersections that can see up to 1,000 people crossing every hour.

"We are working really hard to make the streets in Nashville safer for all modes of transportation, and that starts with the most vulnerable people, which are people on foot," Ostrowski said.

Pedestrians have noticed and welcomed the safety improvement.

"I always try to make sure that the car sees me and I make eye contact. I tell my kids the same thing, just because you can't predict what they're going to do. So, it was nice that there was a pause on that before they had the green light," said pedestrian Marquelle Butler.

Transportation officials say the retiming effort doesn't impact vehicle traffic but does significant safety benefits for pedestrians.

"This retiming effort doesn't have a negative impact on vehicles, but it has a hugely positive impact on pedestrians," Ostrowski said.

