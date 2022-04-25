Watch
News

Actions

Nashville International Airport flight delayed due to smoking gear on plane

Stalled American Airlines Plane at BNA - 042522
Sky5/WTVF
An American Airlines plane, stalled with a smoking gear on a Nashville International Airport runway.
Stalled American Airlines Plane at BNA - 042522
Posted at 9:49 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 10:49:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A flight departing from Nashville International Airport (BNA) was delayed Monday morning when one of the plane's gears was found smoking.

BNA said an American Airlines flight headed to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was stopped during its takeoff just before 7 a.m. The Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control tower had noticed the plane's left main gear smoking, prompting the stall.

Crew and passengers were evacuated from the plane and shown back to the terminal.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and BNA operations and other flights have not been affected.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap