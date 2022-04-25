Nashville International Airport flight delayed due to smoking gear on plane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A flight departing from Nashville International Airport (BNA) was delayed Monday morning when one of the plane's gears was found smoking.

BNA said an American Airlines flight headed to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was stopped during its takeoff just before 7 a.m. The Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control tower had noticed the plane's left main gear smoking, prompting the stall.

Crew and passengers were evacuated from the plane and shown back to the terminal.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and BNA operations and other flights have not been affected.