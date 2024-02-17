Nashville International Airport hosts music series for Black History Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you know anyone about to fly into Nashville, they may be in for a little surprise at the airport. Various people may be there to greet them who have some interesting connections to music history.

The bustle of the airport is something Valierie Ellis Hawkins knows well.

"I do a fair share of traveling," she smiled, standing in the Nashville International Airport.

Valierie was not headed anywhere on this day. She was at the airport just to greet people coming in.

"What better way to welcome people to our city than with a song," she said, before performing songs on a small stage as passengers walked through the airport.

Her duet partner up there was Joe West of the house band for the Nashville International Airport. He's helped pick the acts to perform next to Green Beans Coffee Company in an airport music series celebrating Black History Month.

"I've had people talk to me after songs, performances, and share the impact a song has had on them," Joe said.

"We do have stories to tell," Valierie added.

In 1997, singer/songwriter Frankie Staton became the force behind the Black Country Music Association. The artists in it included Joe and Valierie. The members started performing showcases at places like The Bluebird Cafe.

"Frankie had done something no one else had ever done," Valierie said. "I could see in Frankie a fire and passion to get artists out there, to make us feel like stars."

Those performances didn't lead to Frankie bringing more Black stars to country. She ended the Association. Artists like Valierie thought that work was forgotten.

Then, about a year ago, Frankie and Valierie visited the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to see a display honoring the work of the Black Country Music Association and the Black Opry.

For people arriving into the bustle of the airport, there's a depth to the stories of those voices welcoming them to Nashville.

"Those were groundbreaking experiences," Valierie said, remembering her time with the Black Country Music Association. "We didn't realize it at the time. We didn't realize the history. Come to the airport and learn something!"

This Black History Month performance series continues throughout the month at the Nashville International Airport.

The remaining performances include;

Feb. 23: Joseph Wooten & the Hands of Soul

Feb. 28: Joe West Trio featuring Frankie Staton

Feb. 29: Rosalyn Malone Jazz Trio

Each performance is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. outside the Green Beans Coffee Co. in the Nashville International Airport.