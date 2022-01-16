Nashville International Airport preparing for snowy conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville International Airport is getting ready for another round of snow and if you’re flying in the next few days, airport officials have some tips on how to stay prepared.

Assistant Vice President of Corporate Communication, Stacey Nickens, says the best thing travelers can do is stay alert on the status of their flight. She says individual airlines will be the best source of information. As for preparations underway, Nickens says they are pretreating runways to make sure planes have no issues passing through.

We have our internal meetings three times a day during this period to go over our plans, what our supplies are, what we need more of," Nickens said. "These are the things that we go over during the winter periods anyway, but we really really try to protect those runways so that our airlines can have a passage to get out of BNA.”

Nickens says she anticipates many passengers wanting to change their travel plans and recommends checking in with your airline before arriving to the airport.

