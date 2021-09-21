Nashville International Airport sees busiest day since March 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Sunday, the Nashville International Airport saw its busiest day in 18 months since the pandemic sent travel to a grinding halt in March 2020.

BNA said 30,589 departing passengers were screened on September 19, which is just below the airport's all-time high of 32,828 set in October 2019.

“Sunday’s passenger volume is the best we’ve seen in almost two years, which is very welcome news and an encouraging sign of recovery as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “As confidence returns to air travel, we are continuing to increase air service opportunities and enhance ongoing COVID-19 safety measures. All the while, we’re building a bigger, better airport to serve even more passengers with our BNA Vision expansion and renovation program. We’re excited to welcome more and more travelers back to BNA and see a bright future on the horizon.”

This weekend, BNA was the 20th busiest airport in the country.

Sunday saw a nearly 200% increase in passenger volume compared to Sunday, September 13, 2020, when just 11,184 passengers were screened at BNA.