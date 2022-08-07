Nashville International Airport unveils new 40-foot-tall monument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Thursday, Nashville International Airport unveiled a new 40-foot-tall BNA monument at its entrance on 1 Terminal Drive off of Interstate 40.

The monument showcases Nashville's airport code, BNA, which stands for Berry Field Nashville in honor of the airport's first administrator, Colonel Harry S. Berry.

Every day at sunset, the monument will be lit, giving off the airport's brand colors of blue and yellow.

“As we celebrate a record-breaking fiscal year in 2022 with 18.4 million passengers, it’s important to have a front entrance that commands attention and welcomes our passengers every day,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “Nashville is known for its skyline and iconic identifiers. Over the past several years, our airport code, BNA, has become recognizable to both passengers and visitors alike and celebrates our history. Now, we're thrilled to have a monument with a familiar identifier that embraces passengers the moment you enter our grounds."

The airport has been experiencing continual growth, with expansion plans working on projects to be completed in 2023 and 2028. The first of the projects, called BNA Vision, will include the opening of the airport's first hotel. The second project, called New Horizon, will expand two concourses, add a new freight building and improve terminal roadways, among other renovations.