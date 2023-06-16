Nashville Irish Music School students to perform in worldwide competition in Ireland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's music that you can't help but tap your foot or just stomp. Some very old tunes are being played by very young musicians.

13-year-old Elora Bunn and 12-year-old Atticus Bunn are part of the Nashville Irish Music School non-profit, meeting at Williams Fine Violins.

"It's really exciting," said Elora. "It's thrilling with everyone playing different instruments."

"It sort of gives you energy!" Atticus added.

Claire Shirey is the musical director for the Nashville Irish Music School.

"We teach all the way from young kids to adults," said Claire. "Our youngest is seven."

"When we practice, we're good!" smiled Atticus.

"They're doing great," Claire continued. "We started as complete beginners in Irish Music in 2019, and four years later, they're playing the tunes up to speed."

Something big's just happened for the school.

After a regional competition for Irish music performers held in Missouri, four of the students are advancing to a worldwide competition that will take them to Ireland. The competition is called the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann and will be held in August in Mullingar, Ireland.

Elora's one of the four.

"It's kinda scary," she smiled.

Atticus is too.

"It's a pretty big competition!" he said.

They're now holding fundraisers to get those four students to Ireland.

"It's not a cheap adventure, getting the kids over to Ireland," said Claire. "We need anything that helps to get the kids over."

The successes of the school are part of a growing Irish music community in Nashville.

"They're just having a great time, enjoying playing the music," said Clarie. "It's very exciting. I'm very proud of them."

Donations to the Nashville Irish Music School for their trip to Ireland can be made via Venmo (@NashvilleIrishMusicSchool) or Paypal (@NashvilleIrishMusic)