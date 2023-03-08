Nashville Irish Step Dancers to take on Opry, new show, St. Patrick's Day parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What a group in Nashville does takes a whole lot of time and practice, but when it comes together, it's pretty incredible to watch. This is a really big month for them.

Lacing up shoes and lining up, the Nashville Irish Step Dancers ran out onto their rehearsal space, their feet thundering on the floor. They're a group that director Mary Moran runs with a simple motto.

"I always tell them, 'when you mess up, smile bigger,'" Mary said. "My parents are both from Ireland. I had six brothers and sisters. We were all brought up doing Irish dancing. I come from Chicago where everyone is Irish. On St. Patrick's Day, people just don't go to work. If you're not Irish, you're Irish that day on St. Patrick's Day."

Moving to Nashville years ago, Mary found a whole lot of music but not Irish Step Dancing.

"I ended up being the first Irish Step Dance teacher here to basically fill that void in the community," she said. "To me, it was like passing down my culture."

Alison Eastwood and Mary's daughter, Shannon, are two long-time Nashville Irish Step Dancers.

"When you're on the stage, you're almost in a mist," Shannon explained.

"It kinda hurts, but it's okay!" laughed Alison, referring to the way their shoes thunder on the floor.

"I think our youngest is four, and our oldest is in their 50s," said Mary of her students. "Irish dancing keeps you young at heart. You're well-preserved!"

It's a big month for Mary's crew. March 11 and 12 will see the group's Celtic Rhythms on Fire show at the Williamson Performing Arts Center. That's followed by a performance on the Grand Ole Opry on March 17 and an appearance in a St. Patrick's Day Parade in Five Points the morning of March 18.

For Mary, this month is important for taking part in the growing celebration of St. Patrick's Day in Middle Tennessee.

It's also a chance for her team to live that motto.

"You make a mistake; smile bigger," Mary said again. "This is kinda like a ministry to me. I love working with these kids. The lessons they learn here are like life lessons. No stopping. Keep going. What you do with the disappointments is what's most important in life. When those curtains open up and you're just standing there, it's such a moment of pride."

If you'd like to dry Irish Step Dancing, Mary is opening classes for the spring. For more information, visit here.