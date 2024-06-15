Nashville is growing, so what's the plan to keep housing safe and affordable?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is growing — we hear this time and time again from our leaders.

How are we making sure there is enough housing for new residents that is affordable, safe, and stable?

The Metro Housing Division wants your help answering this question.

There are four countywide listening sessions this summer set up for anyone to attend and express their concerns and desires for advancing the affordable housing options in Nashville.

They are calling the initiative a Unified Housing Strategy.

When are the meetings?



Monday, June 24, 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Southeast Regional Center (5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Suite 202)

Tuesday, July 9, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Main Library (615 Church Street)

Thursday, July 11, 5:30-7:00 p.m. at East Regional Center (600 Woodland Street)

Thursday, July 18, 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Bordeaux Branch Library (4000 Clarksville Pike)



If you can't make it, you will also have an opportunity to fill out a survey this summer.

“The unified housing strategy will give us a road map to ensuring our housing stock works for all Nashvillians. It will help us keep Nashville affordable, and I am confident that Nashvillians will provide us a clear picture of their community’s needs. Their local knowledge is critical to the unified housing strategy’s success," said Angie Hubbard, Director of Metro’s Housing Division.

For more information, contacts, and updates on the housing strategy initiative, you can visit the website.