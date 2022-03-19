Nashville jazz singer to auction intricate hand-painted eggs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No matter what season of life you're in, you have to be ready for surprises. That's what one woman says her life has taught her.

"That's me," said Joanne Morgan, flipping through a photo album. "Good Lord. I don't know how old I was there — 1960s, I think. I don't count well unless it has music behind it."

What Joanne has learned over the years is the need to create never leaves you.

"It's like a heartbeat," she said. "It's like a heartbeat that continues on."

She's found so many ways to channel that creativity.

"Now, I don't do it in dance, mind you, unless I have two canes to click together," Joanne smiled.

Music, however, is one of Joanne's true loves. Her voice took her to sing ballads and jazz in nightclubs all over the country. Today, she has a new creative outlet that starts with a carton of eggs.

"I had a few dozen eggs in my refrigerator," Joanne remembered. "I really don't eat eggs all that much. I thought, 'what am I going to do with these?'"

She made art. All those years singing in clubs made Joanne a night owl, so she spends nights now with toothpicks and nails, removing yolk, and turning egg shells into delicate, intricate, creative expressions.

"You don't have to pre-plan it at all," Joanne said of her art. "Let it happen. See what you can do with it."

A benefit is being held at Villa Maria Manor Saturday morning where more than 120 of Joanne's eggs and other art work will be auctioned. Part of the funds will be to buy a lift vehicle for Villa Maria Manor.

Music, art, eggs. For a creative like Joanne, it's all an outlet.

"The art never stopped," she said. "That never stops. It's gotta come out. It's gotta come out."

The Villa Maria Manor benefit auction will be held March 19 at 32 White Bridge Rd in Nashville. The doors open at 10 a.m. The auction will start at 11 a.m.