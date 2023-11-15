Nashville Jewish community who attended D.C. march for Israel to hold a press conference Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of people who took part in Tuesday’s march in D.C. plan to share their thoughts on everything that has happened over the past few months and how they hope to move forward in a press announcement Wednesday at noon.

It’ll be at the Gordon Jewish Community Center.

The briefing comes less than a day after the Nashville Jewish community sent 60 local middle and high school students, rabbis, and community leaders to join tens of thousands in DC for a historic march to support Israel. The march called for the release of the 240 hostages being held in Gaza, as well as an end to antisemitism around the world.

The federation says Jewish students are being harassed on campuses, elected officials are spreading misinformation on social media, and members of Nashville’s Jewish community are worried about security.

According to Chalkbeat, these concerns have led to federal officials urging school leaders to protect both Jewish and Muslim students from what they say has been an alarming rise in reports of antisemitism, Islamophobia and other incidents at colleges and grade schools over the last month. They say teachers can help combat the kind of harmful rhetoric that can lead to bullying and harassment at school by taking a few key steps like putting ground rules in place for having a respectful discussion and letting students opt out of the conversation if needed.

NewsChannel 5 will be at Wednesday’s briefing and keep you updated on their announcements.