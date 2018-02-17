Nashville Judges' Plan Could Release Inmates Without Bail

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 11:08PM CST expiring February 18 at 3:08AM CST in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 11:08PM CST expiring February 18 at 3:08AM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 11:08PM CST expiring February 18 at 3:08AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 11:08PM CST expiring February 18 at 3:08AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 11:08PM CST expiring February 18 at 3:08AM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 11:08PM CST expiring February 18 at 3:08AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 11:08PM CST expiring February 18 at 3:08AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 10:39PM CST expiring February 18 at 2:38AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 10:31PM CST expiring February 17 at 6:31AM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 10:31PM CST expiring February 21 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 9:46PM CST expiring February 17 at 11:45AM CST in effect for: Hancock

Flood Advisory issued February 16 at 9:46PM CST expiring February 21 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 9:12PM CST expiring February 21 at 8:08AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 9:12PM CST expiring February 21 at 12:36AM CST in effect for: Boyd

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 9:12PM CST expiring February 21 at 1:47PM CST in effect for: Greenup

Flood Advisory issued February 16 at 8:43PM CST expiring February 20 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Advisory issued February 16 at 8:19PM CST expiring February 17 at 8:19PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 8:18PM CST expiring February 17 at 8:17PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Areal Flood Watch issued February 16 at 7:34PM CST expiring February 17 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Martin, Perry, Pike, Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 6:39PM CST expiring February 20 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 5:54PM CST expiring February 18 at 2:24AM CST in effect for: Nicholas, Robertson

Flood Advisory issued February 16 at 5:01PM CST expiring February 21 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Advisory issued February 16 at 3:15PM CST expiring February 17 at 3:15AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 3:14PM CST expiring February 21 at 1:47PM CST in effect for: Greenup

Flood Advisory issued February 16 at 3:12PM CST expiring February 17 at 3:12AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 16 at 1:00PM CST expiring February 18 at 12:57AM CST in effect for: Franklin

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 12:55PM CST expiring February 17 at 12:54PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued February 16 at 12:38PM CST expiring February 17 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Bourbon

Areal Flood Watch issued February 16 at 12:34PM CST expiring February 17 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Scott

Flood Advisory issued February 16 at 4:26AM CST expiring February 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Advisory issued February 16 at 4:22AM CST expiring February 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 14 at 7:56PM CST expiring February 18 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Advisory issued February 14 at 10:45AM CST expiring February 18 at 5:13AM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Advisory issued February 14 at 5:37AM CST expiring February 17 at 9:20AM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued February 13 at 10:48PM CST expiring February 20 at 9:36PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued February 13 at 10:48PM CST expiring February 20 at 8:18AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 8:48PM CST expiring February 20 at 9:36PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

