Nashville judges seek extra security after Congressman Andy Ogles criticism online

Tensions are running high at the criminal courthouse in Downtown Nashville this morning. Judges are asking for extra security after Congressman Andy Ogles called them out online over their handling of a recent rape case.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tensions escalated at the criminal courthouse in Downtown Nashville as judges requested additional security following public criticism from Rep. Andy Ogles regarding their handling of a recent rape case.

Ogles targeted the judges after 39-year-old Mohamed Mohamed was arrested for allegedly brutally raping a woman on the steps of a Nolensville Pike church in August.

The congressman claims Mohamed has a history of arrests but says Democratic judges and district attorneys previously dismissed earlier charges.

Following Mohamed's arrest, Ogles posted pictures of several Davidson County General Sessions Court judges on his social media accounts. The judges say Ogles' remarks appear designed to incite violence and have expressed concerns about their safety in a statement that reads in part:

"We stand united in condemning any language or actions that target judges or any elected officials—with threats of violence as a way to express political disagreement."
A joint statement from the General Sessions Court Judges

The judges have contacted Governor Bill Lee seeking assistance with the security concerns.

Ogles responded on social media, saying that instead of apologizing, the judges have complained about his comments.

Governor Lee has not yet responded to the judges' request.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

