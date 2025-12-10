Nashville judges seek extra security after Congressman Andy Ogles criticism online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tensions escalated at the criminal courthouse in Downtown Nashville as judges requested additional security following public criticism from Rep. Andy Ogles regarding their handling of a recent rape case.

Ogles targeted the judges after 39-year-old Mohamed Mohamed was arrested for allegedly brutally raping a woman on the steps of a Nolensville Pike church in August.

🚨 BREAKING Meet Muhammad A. Muhammad. He was recently caught allegedly RAPING a woman on the steps of a church on Nolensville Road in Nashville. He is a Somali migrant let in by Obama.



Not only has this man been arrested over a dozen times, but he has had every case, from… pic.twitter.com/2I4A9U5MLx — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) December 5, 2025

The congressman claims Mohamed has a history of arrests but says Democratic judges and district attorneys previously dismissed earlier charges.

Following Mohamed's arrest, Ogles posted pictures of several Davidson County General Sessions Court judges on his social media accounts. The judges say Ogles' remarks appear designed to incite violence and have expressed concerns about their safety in a statement that reads in part:

"We stand united in condemning any language or actions that target judges or any elected officials—with threats of violence as a way to express political disagreement." A joint statement from the General Sessions Court Judges

The judges have contacted Governor Bill Lee seeking assistance with the security concerns.

Ogles responded on social media, saying that instead of apologizing, the judges have complained about his comments.

🚨WOKE NASHVILLE JUDGE UPDATE



Instead of apologizing to the family of that young woman who was raped to death, instead of apologizing to the people of Nashville, these judges have the gall to publicly complain about my oversight and call it 'dangerous rhetoric.'



A woman was… pic.twitter.com/PP3IZdDmQY — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) December 9, 2025

Governor Lee has not yet responded to the judges' request.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.