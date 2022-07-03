Nashville kicks off July 4th celebration with family fun zone.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on downtown Nashville for Music City's Let Freedom Sing event July 3-4. Festivities kick off Sunday at noon at Walk of Fame Park with the Amazon Family Fun Zone.

It’s free and open to all ages from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. both Sunday and Monday. You can find more details here.

There will be live music scattered throughout the day along with activities. Then Monday there will be a big screen streaming the performances at night.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation says the massive 4th of July celebration is the city's largest annual event, even bigger than New Year's Eve!

Butch Spyridon with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp said there are big plans in place to keep downtown safe all weekend. Metro Police plan to have 500 officers in place throughout the next two days.