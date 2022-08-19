Nashville kids surprised at donation of 70 skateboards from national nonprofit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No matter our age, a lot of us have to admit we spend a lot of time looking at phone screens. That's where a nonprofit comes in, making sure some local kids are encouraged to get up and get outside.

Thursday was one of those very good days for Josie Johnston of the national Can'd Aid nonprofit.

"This is my favorite day of everything we do," Josie said. "This is what we call the magical moment."

Earlier, volunteers gathered at MOAB Bike Shop to build 70 skateboards for Can'd Aid. The boards were for the fourth and fifth graders at Hull Jackson Elementary.

"We try to find a school that's in need, a Title 1 school in a community, higher rates of free and reduced lunches," said Josie. "They're kids that are in need of skateboards. Yeah, it's pretty exciting."

The concern for Can'd Aid is how much time altogether kids spend looking at screens.

"114 days out of a year," Josie said to the crowd at Hull Jackson Elementary. "Do you think you can spend one hour a day outside?"

"Yes!" the students shouted back in unison.

Two tables were pushed back to reveal the skateboards to the students. The students cheered.

"I've been wanting one," one student smiled. "I asked my mom. She said no. I just kept asking her until this day came."

"It's pretty cool to see the looks on their faces, the pure joy and excitement," said Josie.

Thursday had an added bonus.

"Do we actually get to be on NewsChannel 5?" a student asked.

Through their national treads and trails program, Can'd Aid has built more than 7,900 skateboards and bikes and donated them to children.