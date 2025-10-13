Nashville Krav Maga to hold 'real scenario' active shooter seminar for the public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There have been 337 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year according to the Gun Violence Archive.

One Nashville Self Defense Center is holding an active shooter Neutralization course to help you protect yourself and others.

The Nashville Krav Maga will hold a two-day seminar this weekend.

This seminar is designed to teach practical, lifesaving skills to help you survive and respond to high-risk, active shooter situations—whether you're a civilian, teacher, professional, or concerned parent.

They say during this training you will be moving, reacting, disarming weapons, and more in real-world scenarios. Whether you’re a beginner or have years of training, these drills aim to challenge you and help sharpen your instincts.

This is not a free class.

Tickets are $149 for early registration. Classes start Saturday, October 18th and continue Sunday, October 19th at the Krav Maga on Fesslers Pkwy. Spots are limited and a reservation is required.

