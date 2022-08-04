Nashville leaders condemn recent messages of antisemitism found in West Nashville

Nashville Mayor John Cooper as well as other city government and religious leaders are condemning recent messages of antisemitism and hatred that were found in West Nashville.

According to city officials, these messages were distributed to resident's homes in West Nashville and near key religious landmarks.

The statement, issued by Mayor Cooper, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake, Council Members Kathleen Murphy and Thom Druffel, The Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, and the Gordon Jewish Community Center points to antisemitic being on the rise across the country.

They state that this hateful and divisive rhetoric will have no place in Nashville.

"Nashville residents both Jewish and non-Jewish have been confronted by antisemitic messages not only on social media, but also at their homes and in their communities," the statement reads. “Mayor Cooper has directed his administration to work closely with leaders in the Jewish community to investigate and respond to these incidents. Chief Drake and the entire Metro Nashville Public Department remain vigilant and are coordinating appropriate responses at key Jewish landmarks and throughout the city without further emboldening the individuals and groups involved in spreading these disgusting messages."