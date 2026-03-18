Nashville leaders demand Rep. Ogles resign after he calls for deportation of all Muslims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville leaders and community organizations are demanding the resignation of U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles following comments in which he declared Muslims do not belong in American society and called for the removal of all Muslims from the United States based on their religion.

The American Muslim Advisory Council and Metro Nashville's Immigrant Caucus held a joint statement session, saying remarks like Ogles' fuel dangerous rhetoric — particularly in a state with a documented history of anti-Muslim violence and threats.

"To Andy Ogles, I say you have demonstrated your inability to uphold your oath of office; because of that, you must resign," Metro Council member Jeff Preptit said.

Ogles, speaking on Infowars, made clear his position on who belongs in the country.

"This is our country. We get to decide who comes in. We also get to decide who has to leave," Ogles said.

During a House hearing, Ogles went further.

"I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Deport them all," Ogles said.

Ogles represents Tennessee's 5th Congressional District, which is home to more than 40,000 Muslims — one of the largest Muslim populations in the American South. He flipped the seat less than 4 years ago after Nashville, once Democratic-leaning, was split into 3 districts.

American Muslim Advisory Council Executive Director Sabina Mohyuddin pushed back on the characterization of Muslims as outsiders.

"The Muslim community consists of doctors and educators, parents and students, business owners and cab drivers, immigrants and those who have been here for generations. But most importantly, we are proud Tennesseans," Mohyuddin said.

Mohyuddin also outlined a history of anti-Muslim incidents in the region, warning that inflammatory rhetoric from elected officials can have real consequences.

"In 2008, a mosque in Columbia, Tennessee, was fire bombed. In 2010, the Islamic center in Murfreesboro suffered backlash and vandalism, and in 2011, an anti-Sharia Bill was moved in the state legislature. In a current federal case in Ogles' district, a mosque was a target of a mass shooting plot," Mohyuddin said.

Metro Nashville Public School Board Vice Chair Dr. Berthena Nabaa-McKinney said the comments cause direct harm to children in the community.

"It sends a message to Muslim children that they are not valued and that they do not belong. This is harmful, and it is unacceptable," Nabaa-McKinney said.

Metro Council member Zulfat Suara said the weight of Ogles' words cannot be understated, given his position.

"When words like that come from a member of Congress, they don't just disappear into thin air," Suara said.

Suara called on elected officials across party lines to speak out, rejecting the idea that staying quiet is a neutral position.

"Silence is not neutrality. Silence is complicity," Suara said.

Suara also questioned Ogles' fitness to serve the constituents he was elected to represent.

"When you have an elected official that does not represent members of his constituents, what is he doing? So he should resign," Suara said.

Ogles is up for re-election in the upcoming midterm elections. Last month, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced it would back Ogles' opponent, Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder. NewsChannel5 has reached out to Ogles for a statement and have not heard back.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com