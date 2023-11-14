Nashville leaders seek community feedback for major travel project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A recent project aims to make several big changes to the safety and mobility of travel within Nashville over the next decade.

The initiative's called Connect Downtown and it's a 10-year action plan that will be brought to life in three phases. It's a collaboration between several state and local transit departments. The project asked for community feedback in May 2022.

Draft recommendations have been released focusing on five "big moves" to make long-term and short-term. Those include: managing congestion, improving safety, moving more people through the buses with faster and reliable trips, creating complete networks for walking, biking rolling and scooting around town and maximizing the curb to help local businesses and venues.

Some of these efforts look like better management of special events downtown, converting certain streets to one ways and making more use of the curb for passenger pickup and drop offs

Mayor Freddie O'Connell said it's a way to chip away at the congestion and improve safety for people regardless of how they get around the city.

The community is invited to attend an open house to ask city leaders more questions this week. The first is happening November 14 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Downtown Presbyterian Church and the second on November 15 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Nashville Farmer’s Market.