Nashville leaders visit Kurdistan in hopes of forming partnership through Sister Cities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A program that connects Nashville with people all across the world could be growing. Recently city leaders visited Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, to learn more about forming a partnership through the organization Sister Cities.

It was originally started by former Mayor Bill Purcell when he teamed up with the organization. It helps communities connect all over the world to share relationships and culture.

A large delegation of elected officials and residents from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq first visited Nashville a year ago. They toured the city, learned about our history and met with local leaders.

Last week the roles switched and Nashville leaders including council member Joy Styles visited their region. She said the five-day trip was jam-packed learning all about their culture, businesses, arts and what it would be like to work together.

She said they also had the chance to speak to their Prime Minister and other officials.

Erbil is hoping to become Nashville's 10th international "Sister City." If the proposal is finalized, it would be Nashville's first sister city in the Middle East.

“It's really exciting because I consider myself a bridge builder so to have been able to have been the first delegation to go was truly amazing," said Styles.

Before they can become an official sister city, the organization will have to approve the partnership.