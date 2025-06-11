Nashville legal pioneer killed in crosswalk remembered for decades of advocacy work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville neighborhood is mourning the loss of a legal trailblazer and domestic violence advocate who was killed in a pedestrian accident involving a country music singer.

Dot Dobbins, 77, was struck and killed Sunday night while using a crosswalk on 3rd Avenue North. The driver, country music singer Conner Smith, was not charged after police determined he wasn't impaired, though investigators said he failed to yield to Dobbins in the crosswalk.

Friends and colleagues remember Dobbins as a pioneering female attorney who dedicated her career to protecting vulnerable women and families.

"She was very much a fighter and spry and believed in this community," said Sharon Roberson, who first knew Dobbins as a colleague in Nashville's small circle of female attorneys decades ago.

"I hope people in the midst of this tragedy do not forget the woman who lived," Roberson said. "Now, there are a lot of female lawyers in Nashville, but back in our day, there wasn't that many, so everyone knew each other."

Dobbins built an impressive resume through various roles in government, law, and domestic violence advocacy, becoming what Roberson described as an "old school champion lawyer, the people who go to law school for all the right reasons."

Her work was particularly groundbreaking in the field of domestic violence advocacy.

"There was a time women were reviewed as displaced homemakers if they left their husband because of domestic violence," Roberson said. "She was one of the first women who brought that to the table that we needed to support women who are victims of domestic violence. She didn't like to bring a lot of attention to herself, but when you read her accomplishments, her resume in this community and how she impacted and kept women alive, she kept people safe."

Despite the tragic circumstances of her friend's death, Roberson believes Dobbins would approach the situation with the same compassion she showed throughout her career.

"She would not want someone to be overly punished despite the tragedy of her death," Roberson said. "She worked for so many people who had so many issues, and she was the most forgiving and loving person, and I want that spirit to carry on even in this terrible situation. She would've wanted people to be at peace."

Smith's attorney provided a statement saying, "His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins' family during this incredibly difficult time." The attorney added that Smith is cooperating with the investigation.

Many former colleagues and friends have added their words of tribute and remembrance:

Legal Aid Society extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Dot Dobbins. She was a pioneer in Tennessee in the domestic violence awareness and prevention space and fundamentally changed the trajectory of women's rights.

-DarKenya Waller with the Legal Aid Society

I started practicing law with Dot in 1976 at Legal Services where she started in 1972 and worked for 11 years. I think her major legacy there was the progress she made raising awareness regarding domestic violence. She was a kind soul and a fierce advocate. Her entire legal career and lifetime of volunteer work was all about helping others. She was super fun to be around and always upbeat. I have heard over and over again how stunned we are about Dot’s death, which leaves a big hole in our community.

-Margaret Behm, Tennessee Justice Center

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

