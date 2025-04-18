Nashville library branch celebrates sustainability

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's newest library in Donelson certainly honors the past, but it's by no means your grandparents' library! In fact, the 25-thousand square foot branch which opened in June, just received an award for its environmentally friendly features.

The Green Good Design Award is given to organizations around the world that are leading the way with smart, sustainable design ideas for the future.

HASTINGS Architecture designed the building, including the mid-century motifs like the breezeblock at the entrance.

The library system's executive director, Terri Like, says she's proud of the unique programming spaces for kids and teens and the community room.

"Even the counter tops, people don't think about the going back and forth with the books being checked out. So before when you would have a regular counter top, it would be worn off in a matter of a couple years. And so now, all of that attention to detail has been put into the wear and tear, because this could be here for 50 to 100 years down the road."

The same team is also currently leading design and development of new branches at Hadley and Richland Parks.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.con.