Nashville library nonprofit fundraising through 'I Read Banned Books' merch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After introducing limited edition cards, the Nashville Public Library Foundation (NPLF) created merch supporting the idea of reading banned books.

Last week, the Nashville Public Library started releasing limited edition "I Read Banned Books" cards for new members.

The topic of "banned books" stemmed from a months-long debate in the legislature on what was considered "obscene" for public schools, with some systems going ahead and banning books in their school libraries.

Piggybacking off the card, the library's nonprofit partner generated merch with the same theme in the form of T-shirts and mugs. The goal of NPLF is to enhance programs and facilities for the library.

Mugs are $15. The shirts are $26.

