Nashville library's Repair Fair offers free repairs to reduce landfill waste

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Public Library's Richland Park branch is hosting a Repair Fair where volunteers fix broken household items at no cost, helping residents save money while reducing waste.

The event runs from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Richland Park branch. All spots are currently full, but interested participants can join a waitlist by registering online.

Volunteers serve as "Fix-It coaches" in their areas of expertise, offering services including sewing repairs, home appliance fixes, software troubleshooting, knife sharpening and more.

The program aims to keep functional items out of landfills by providing free repair services to the community. Rather than replacing broken toasters, vacuums, bikes and other household items, residents can bring them to skilled volunteers for restoration.

The Nashville Public Library will also host another Repair Fair at the Donelson Branch in November.

The Nashville Public Library requires advance registration for the Repair Fair. Those interested in future events can check the library's website for upcoming dates and availability.

