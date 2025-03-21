Nashville Lifestyles Magazine hosts annual 'Swig Cocktail Competition'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Lifestyles Magazine hopes you'll take a "sip" to celebrate spring and help a deserving local non-profit! It's the annual "Swig Cocktail Competition" next Wednesday at City Winery.

I spoke with the magazine's editor about the popular event which will feature more than a dozen local bartenders and mixologists -- competing with their creative concoctions: two cocktails each -- one using bourbon, the other vodka.

Ticketholders get to sample them all -- and then vote for their favorites. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Nashville Food Project.

