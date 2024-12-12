Nashville looking for volunteers to help direct homeless people to shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year when many people are looking for a chance to give back.

For some that could mean donating money, for others it may be volunteering their time.

Some city leaders in Nashville are hoping some will choose to spend a few hours in the cold this week to help some of the city's most vulnerable population.

At WeGo Central in Nashville on Wednesday, you could feel winter in the air.

"It's really, really cold," said Tambra, a frequent bus rider. "My hands are cold, but I've got warm coffee'

While Tambra may hop on a warm bus back home to Bordeaux, many people aren't as fortunate.

Leaders with the city's Office of Homeless Services hope some locals will brave the cold for a couple of hours this week to help bring unhoused people to a night of safe warmth.

"Volunteers are here from about 7:00 p.m. until about 9:00," said Demetris Chaney Perkins with the Nashville Office of Homeless Services.

Volunteers will act as Cold Weather Bus Shelter Navigatorsdirecting people to the correct loading bay to take them on a bus to an overflow shelter that's only open the coldest nights of the year.

"It is activated when temperatures reach 32 degrees or below for three consecutive hours," Chaney Perkins said.

The shelter was open for seven days earlier this month and served around 1300 people.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there'd been only three bus shelter navigator volunteers. Chaney Perkins is hoping more people will take the opportunity to give back.

"We can never have too many volunteers out here just to help get them inside as soon as possible," Chaney Perkins.

According to Chaney Perkins, helping people get on the bus to safety can help both the riders and navigators in more ways than one.

"Warmth, shelter, a bed, a warm meal, it warms the heart as well as the body," Chaney Perkins said.

Leaders with the Office of Homeless Services said the overflow shelter will re-open Wednesday night due to the weather conditions.

They tell us this overflow shelter is the last option for many in search of warmth. The first stop for people seeking shelter includes facilities like Room in the Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Click here for more information on becoming a Cold Weather Bus Shelter Navigators volunteer.

The bus ride to the shelter is free for people looking for a place to stay, it's part of a joint effort with WeGo. WeGo offered the following statement.

“We appreciate the partnership with the Office of Homeless Services on the Route 23B bus connection to the emergency shelter. We have found that it’s important to have people at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central to direct riders to the service and answer questions on designated cold weather nights.”

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.