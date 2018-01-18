Nashville Makes Top-20 List Of Cities Vying For New Amazon HQ

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville has made the top 20 list of cities vying to become the second headquarters for Amazon.

The company revealed the list Thursday, and included cities like Boston, Chicago, Denver, Austin and New York.

Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity https://t.co/x1bFYbk4Ui pic.twitter.com/J2x0HHzBTR — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 18, 2018

The company reported on its website that it plans to invest $5 billion in construction and the second headquarters will create as many as 50,000 "high-paying jobs."

The company has said a strong transit system and access to a large workforce are key factors to its decision.

Amazon's first headquarters in Seattle has more than 40,000 employees and includes 33 buildings totaling 8.1 million square feet, according to the company's website.

