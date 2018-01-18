Nashville Makes Top-20 List Of Cities Vying For New Amazon HQ

8:28 AM, Jan 18, 2018
57 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville has made the top 20 list of cities vying to become the second headquarters for Amazon.

The company revealed the list Thursday, and included cities like Boston, Chicago, Denver, Austin and New York.

The company reported on its website that it plans to invest $5 billion in construction and the second headquarters will create as many as 50,000 "high-paying jobs." 

The company has said a strong transit system and access to a large workforce are key factors to its decision.

Amazon's first headquarters in Seattle has more than 40,000 employees and includes 33 buildings totaling 8.1 million square feet, according to the company's website. 

Click here to see the full list. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top