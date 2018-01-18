Nashville Makes Top-20 List Of Cities Vying For New Amazon HQ
8:28 AM, Jan 18, 2018
57 mins ago
Share Article
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville has made the top 20 list of cities vying to become the second headquarters for Amazon.
The company revealed the list Thursday, and included cities like Boston, Chicago, Denver, Austin and New York.
Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity https://t.co/x1bFYbk4Uipic.twitter.com/J2x0HHzBTR