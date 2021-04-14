Nashville man accused in random attack of 6 people in St. Thomas Midtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police arrested a man who has been accused of randomly attacking six people in a St. Thomas Midtown Hospital parking garage on Wednesday morning.

Metro Nashville police said 67-year-old Larry Brown had been treated at the hospital, but was discharged and refused to leave. Brown was escorted off the property, but police say he entered the parking garage on 20th Avenue N., rode the elevator up and down and randomly assaulted five women. Police said he hit the women, who were all staff members at the hospital, in the head and face with his fist.

Metro Nashville Police Department Larry Brown

When a security guard found him in a stairwell of the parking garage, Brown punched him in the face before he was taken into custody. He has been charged with six counts of assault. Police said additional charges are likely. Brown's bond has been set at $30,000.

Metro police said Brown was previously convicted of assaulting a health care provider when in 2019 he hit and punched a fire department medic while being transported in an ambulance.