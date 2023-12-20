Nashville man accused of raping 12-year-old out on bond as Metro Police investigate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl is back on the streets as Metro Police continue to investigate the case.

41-year-old James Searcy posted his $260,000 cash bond and was released around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Metro Police are asking the public's help in finding more information about the case.

Officials said Searcy works as a private investigator and is accused of sexually assaulting the 12-year-old multiple times between November 2022 and this month, at his home on Ashland City Highway.

He was arrested Monday after a search warrant was executed at his home.

Searcy is also charged with felony child endangerment. The victim said he gave her cocaine, marijuana and alcohol in association with the sex acts.

The investigation into this case started just over a week ago after the police were notified.

Anyone with more information about Searcy is asked to call MNPD's Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.