Nashville man accused of sexually assaulting teens at gunpoint arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping three teens was arrested Wednesday.

Dejuan Moore, 23, has been charged with two counts of aggravated rape, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of kidnapping, says Metro police.

On November 24, three teen girls ranging in age from 15 to 17 reported to police they were in their vehicle at a gas station around 2 a.m. when Moore approached them, inviting them to a party.

The teens said they declined the invitation and drove off, but Moore followed them in his vehicle, "aggressively flashing his high beam headlights" in an attempt to get them to pull over, says Metro police. The teens turned into the area behind a Dollar General on Lafayette Street, telling police they were afraid.

Moore then reportedly got out of his vehicle, a Chrysler 300, and forced two of the teens out of the car at gunpoint before sexually assaulting them both. The third passenger, who was in the backseat, called 911 to report the incident. Metro police say officers arrived at the scene quickly and the victims ran to safety.

Metro police say Moore fled the scene in his vehicle, which was later recovered.

Detectives for Youth Services Juvenile Sexual Assault and the Violent Crimes Division worked together to locate Moore Wednesday and make the arrest.

Moore will be booked into the Metro Jail. No bond information has been shared at this time.

