Nashville man accused of using Grok AI to generate images of child sex abuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 47-year-old man is accused of using Grok AI to generate images of child sex abuse.

Detectives executed a search warrant 47-year-old Jerry Dubose II home following an Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigation.

Metro Police said multiple CyberTips were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possession of child sex abuse material in an online account.

The reported activity ranges from September 2025 through March 2026.

In 2000, he was convicted of indecent exposure involving two girls ages 10 and 4.

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