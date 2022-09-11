Nashville man arrested by after multiple police chases

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after multiple police chases Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

Mt. Juliet Police reported the man fled officers overnight in a red Ford Mustang and tried to strike their vehicles twice during the encounter. The pursuit carried into Metro jurisdiction and was terminated.

After fleeing more officers Saturday morning, another chase started before 4 p.m. after an officer encountered the car again. They the suspect intentionally struck multiple officers and at one point stuck two civilian cars causing minor damage.

On I-65 north, the suspect struck a third car and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a tree line.

Police say all other circumstances remain under investigation.