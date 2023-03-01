Nashville man arrested for drug, gun possession while out on bond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man out on bond for felony cocaine possession and evasion charges was arrested Tuesday night on charges involving drugs and gun.

Jordan Sandifer, 26, has been charged with felony evading, possession of cocaine and marijuana for resale, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony and reckless driving, according to Metro police.

TITANS detectives with Metro police attempted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger driven by Sandifer near the intersection of Herman Street and 17th Avenue North due to a "continuing investigation into suspected drug and gun crimes," says Metro police.

Sandifer refused to pull over for the traffic stop, speeding away from the patrol officers. A police helicopter followed the Dodge while the officers on the ground did not pursue.

Sandifer stopped on Albion Street and ran from his vehicle and approaching TITANS detectives, "discarding cocaine and the pistol in the process," says Metro police. He was arrested shortly after the foot pursuit began.

Metro police say they seized nearly one pound of cocaine, over a pound of cannabis, a semi-automatic pistol and $2,240 in cash.

Sandifer is being held on $147,000 total bond for the charges placed against him.

Sandifer was originally jailed in September for felony cocaine and evading charges but posted the $21,000 bond for those charges. He was arrested during a "coordinated traffic enforcement operation" conducted by Metro police officers and members of Tennessee Highway Patrol when he was caught driving his Charger around 120 mph on Briley Parkway.