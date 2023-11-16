Nashville man charged after deadly shooting on McDaniel Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man with an extensive criminal history was charged Thursday after a deadly shooting on McDaniel Street.

The shooting happened at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and police issued a warrant for Kenneth Beach's arrest on Thursday morning. Josue Riscar Chirino died from his injuries, which included multiple gunshot wounds. Beach turned himself into the police Thursday afternoon.

The 39-year-old has a long criminal history in Nashville, dating back to 2002.

NewsChannel 5 reported on a shootout in 2013 on Porter Road. Beach did not explain what led up to the shooting, but police said the victim was sitting in his truck when Beach pulled into the parking lot. For some reason, Beach walked up to the victim's car and slashed his back tire. The two had a short conversation and then police me Beach shot him in the leg. He then got back into the car he came in and left.

Beach was also found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2004 in relation to an attempted first-degree murder case.

CRIMINAL HISTORY

Sept. 3, 2002: Possession or casual exchange — dismissed | possession of a weapon — judgment deferred, no conviction

Nov. 8, 2002: Criminal trespassing — guilty

March 4, 2003: Possession or casual exchange — guilty

Jan. 4, 2004: Attempted second-degree murder — not guilty by reason of insanity

May 11, 2006: Felony possession with the intent of sell and misdemeanor possession of a weapon — guilty | felony intent with intent-schedule IV and unlawful drug paraphernalia — dismissed

Nov. 11, 2007: Misdemeanor of possession or casual exchange — guilty

March 27, 2008: Felony controlled substance — dismissed | Possession with intent to sell — guilty to a lesser charge

Aug. 22, 2013: Felony possession of a weapon — guilty

Aug. 24, 2014: Felony assault, aggravated - deadly weapon — guilty | vandalism under $500 — dismissed

Oct. 16, 2015: Driver license revoked — dismissed

Aug. 23, 2018: Felony dangerous weapon with prior, possession or casual exchange, drug possession, possession with intent to sell — dismissed